Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of KGTFF stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
