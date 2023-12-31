L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 95.7% in December

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $145.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

