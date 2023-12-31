L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LCAA stock remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,864. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $312.08 million, a PE ratio of 269.57 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

