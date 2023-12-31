L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5,109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 54,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

