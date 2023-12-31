Lake Street Capital Increases CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $32.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.32.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

