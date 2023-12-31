Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $783.26. The company had a trading volume of 519,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $407.27 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $698.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

