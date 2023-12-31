Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

LE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. 53,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $300.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

