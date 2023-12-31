Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires Shares of 7,313 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 1,765,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,660. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

