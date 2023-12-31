Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 132 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.