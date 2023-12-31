Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,707,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

