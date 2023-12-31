Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.02 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

