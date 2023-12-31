Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $514,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $181.83. 74,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,394. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

