Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $61.41. 16,807,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,900,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

