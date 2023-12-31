Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 648,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

