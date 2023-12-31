Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

