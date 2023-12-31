Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $916,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.23. The stock had a trading volume of 282,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,844. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $350.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.40.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

