Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 1.1 %

AWR stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $80.42. 130,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,998. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

