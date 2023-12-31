Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 147 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

FLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.61. The company had a trading volume of 350,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.98. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.21 and a 12 month high of $284.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.