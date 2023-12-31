Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 285 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

