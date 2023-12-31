Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 3,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after buying an additional 2,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

