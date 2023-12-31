Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 271,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

