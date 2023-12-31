Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 847 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

