Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $875,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sempra were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

