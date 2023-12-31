Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 4,063 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $241.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

