LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 1,316 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 1,305,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

