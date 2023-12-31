LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 1,082 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. 691,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,179. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.