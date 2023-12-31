LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 63,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

