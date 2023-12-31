LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,549 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.69% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

NYSEARCA:PSP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

