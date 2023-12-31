LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,937 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.40% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after buying an additional 747,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 576,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 92,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,296. The company has a market capitalization of $632.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

