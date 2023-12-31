LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.38 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.40% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,298 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.