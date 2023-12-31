LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

