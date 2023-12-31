LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $2.72 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 765,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

