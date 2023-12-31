LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $3.79 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 336,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

