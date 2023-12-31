LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU remained flat at $33.05 during trading on Friday. 1,717,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.