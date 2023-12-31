LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

