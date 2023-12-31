LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,076. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.