LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

