LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 16,357 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,346. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

