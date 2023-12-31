LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 6,528 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.26. 588,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,515. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

