LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. 5,075,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

