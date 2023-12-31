LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. 3,550,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

