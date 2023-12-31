Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.40 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

