Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.6 days.
Lithium Royalty Price Performance
Shares of LITRF stock remained flat at $6.75 during trading hours on Friday. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18. Lithium Royalty has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.87.
About Lithium Royalty
