LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 38.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 186.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

