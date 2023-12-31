Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.90 and a 200 day moving average of $444.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

