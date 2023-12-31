Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
