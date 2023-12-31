Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 374,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 250,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth about $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 1,551.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHAL shares. StockNews.com raised U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $71.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.03.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

