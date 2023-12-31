Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $56.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.