Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 10,100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 25,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,419.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,431.67.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

