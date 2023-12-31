Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

